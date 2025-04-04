McVay Explains Why He Doesn’t Support Reseeding Playoff Teams
Last season as the Rams endured injury and adversity, Matthew Stafford was their rock. Most forget that they occupied the cellar of the NFC West over the first eight weeks of the season.
And once the Rams remarkably rebounded to capture the division title in Week 17, they still had something to play for in Week 18. A win in the season finale against the Seahawks would’ve given the Rams a higher seed. Instead, Sean McVay rested Stafford, the Rams lost, Tampa Bay won and Los Angeles entered the playoffs as the NFC’s No. 4 team, not No. 3.
It was by design, something McVay’s 4D mind devised to keep Stafford mentally and physically fresh entering the postseason. In hindsight, it was a genius move and something the current NFL seeding system allows because it rewards division winners over wild card teams with better records.
“I did think one of the benefits, why he played so well in the playoffs, was being able to get that last week off,” McVay told Mike Florio Monday on PFT Live, “to be able to earn an opportunity to be able to say, ‘Alright, we won our division, let's rest; let's get rejuvenated and refreshed for hopefully a playoff run.’ And he sure played good enough for us to advance and, and I'm really grateful to be able to work with him.”
But last year’s division crown isn’t why McVay is against Detroit’s proposal to change the way the NFL seeds playoff teams.
“I would be all for it if we played all 15 NFC teams and then two cross-conference games,” McVay explained to Florio. “But when you're playing six divisional games, then you got the strength of schedule based on whatever the previous year's record was, and finish, it's not all the same.
“And so, I do think there is something to be said for winning your division. That means something.”
Tabled this week for more discussion and a possible vote at the May league meeting, the Lions proposal is simple. The change rewards teams with better records, regardless of whether they win their divisions. The proposal:
“By Detroit; amends Article XX, Section 20.2 of the Constitution & Bylaws, to amend the current playoff seeding format to allow Wild Card teams to be seeded higher than Division Champions if the Wild Card team has a better regular season record.”
Had that policy been in place last year, the Rams would’ve been relegated to the lowest seed in the playoffs – not the fourth. That means their Wild Card game would not have been a home contest – the league moved the Rams’ first-round matchup against 14-3 Minnesota to Arizona due to Los Angeles wildfires – but rather a road trip to play eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.
And rather than go on the road to play the Rams (a 27-9 Los Angeles win), the Vikings would’ve hosted NFC South champion Tampa Bay. Washington would’ve hosted Green Bay.
