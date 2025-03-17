Are the Rams Done Adding to the WR Position?
What the Los Angeles Rams did this offseason with their wide receiving core, no one can say they saw it coming. The Rams had many moving parts in that position so far. Now, the Rams might not be done adding to the core and might give quarterback Matthew Stafford another target next season.
The Rams let go of veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp after making him available for trade earlier in the offseason, a surprising move to everyone around the league. And they followed that up with another shocking move by signing top receiver Davante Adams in free agency and pairing him with Puka Nacua.
Adams and Nacua have instantly entered the conversation of the best wide receiver duo in the NFL. The Rams are not messing around this offseason as they know that they have a limited window with Stafford and going after another Super Bowl Championship.
But the Rams might not be done with making moves at the receiver position just yet. As the Rams did not just lose Kupp, they also lost Demarcus Robinson, who had a good season for the team last year. He stepped up big when Kupp and Nacua went down early last season.
One receiver that the Rams can go after this offseason is Elijah Moore. Moore played in all 17 games last season. He put up 61 receptions for 538 yards and only had one touchdown. But he played for the Cleveland Browns, who had a major problem at quarterback all last season.
Moore would be a good fit with the Rams because his skillset fits Rams' head coach Sean McVay's offense. He can be the speedy receiver who motions all across the field, which we know McVay likes to use a lot. Moore can also take the top off a defense if needed to.
If the Rams bring in Moore, he would be battling it out for the No. 3 receiver behind Nacua and Adams. He will have to beat out Tutu Atwell, who the Rams also re-signed this offseason. Another thing to note is that the former Browns offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt, is now with the Rams as a senior offensive assistant. That connection could help bring Moore to Los Angeles as well.
The Rams will look at every way they can get better this offseason and adding Moore can be one of those moves you look back at the end of the year and say that was a smart one.
