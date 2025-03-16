Rams Get Rave Reviews For Davante Adams Addition
The Los Angeles Rams could have possibly made the best move of the offseason so far. The Rams signed top wide receiver Davante Adams and now he will join one of the best offenses in the National Football League.
The Rams signed Adams to pair him with young receiver Puka Nacua and give quarterback Matthew Stafford another great target to throw the ball to next season. Adams was on the market for any team to sign him after he was released, and the Rams did not miss the opportunity to have him.
For Adams it has been a roller coaster since he was traded from the Green Bay Packers in 2022. Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and Adams had a vision of playing with his college quarterback for a long time, but that was not the case since the team released Derek Carr.
Adams tried to make things work for the next couple of seasons but both him and the Raiders were not on the same page, and he requested a trade last season and was shipped off to the New York Jets to join his former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers.
Things did not work out for both Adams and Rodgers in New York. Both players were released early on in free agency, and Adams became available right away. The Rams went after him aggressively and they got him here now in Los Angeles.
ESPN's First Take host Stephen A. Smith says that Adams was wise for choosing the Rams.
"Let us give Davante Adams credit where credit is due for making a wise decision because that is not something he did in the past," said Smith. "When he was in Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers could not make up his mind as to whether to retire or stay or whatever, he thought about himself and what the hell did he do? He decided to go to Vegas. That was not the smartest decision in the world because Derek Carr was his buddy and all of that stuff. That did not work."
"In this particular situation it is an entirely different matter altogether. He could have waited around and seen where Aaron Rodgers went and tried to end up in the same situation; that would not have been wise. He goes to Los Angeles, where you got an absolute stud. Because Stafford is that dude. Stafford is a stud, he can flat out throw the football."
