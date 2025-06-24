Rams Still Working on RB Kyren Williams' Deal
The Los Angeles Rams are still figuring things out with running back Kyren Williams. Following the completion of minicamp, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay gave an update on the situation.
"It's really the same as (the last media availability) – there's been a lot of back and forth, there's been some good proposals on both sides," McVay said. "We are getting closer to hopefully finding a conclusion to this. Now, until that's actually agreed upon from both sides, we're really in the same boat," McVay said.
"But behind the scenes, I think there's been really good dialogue from (Williams' agent) Drew (Rosenhaus), really good dialogue from Kyren, and just his group overall. He's done everything in his power to show up, be that pro, that leader, everything that we've asked. And so we're trying to be able to solve that, and if we were able to land that, we'll be excited about that. But no different than really, kind of when we spoke about this last week."
Earlier this offseason, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke about Williams' contract situation and how he hopes it gets resolved soon. Stafford, like many others, respects the work Williams has put in.
"I'm hesitant to talk about anybody else's business. I just know the kind of player that Kyren is and the kind of human being and the teammate that he is. We all love and respect him. The way he goes about his business, the way he works, the way he plays the game, it jumps off the screen," Stafford said.
"I know to you guys as well, just the passion that he plays with, so not surprising that he's out here when the football is put down on the ground, he's playing. Whatever needs to happen for him and for us as a team, that's not my business, but I love having him as a teammate, love him, and I respect the way he plays and goes about his business."
Earlier this offseason, Williams graciously acknowledged the process and how tedious contract negotiations can be. He hopes to remain with the Rams.
"I would love for it to get done so I can take care of my family and the loved ones that helped me get here. I've always got trust in God. Whether it happens now or I play out the season, I know it's going to happen eventually. And so, time will tell. I just know I've got to do what I need to do each and every single day to make sure that it does happen in my favor," Williams said.
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts on the Rams and their RB WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!