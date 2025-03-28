Mock Draft Presents Intriguing First Round Selection for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have had an interesting offseason and with the NFL Draft on the horizon, things could continue to get even more interesting. The Rams have had a productive offseason in free agency so far. However, the Rams are still on the hunt for players they can build around.
After trading away their first-round draft pick for many consecutive seasons, the Rams began building their roster through the draft last season, with outstanding results. They can soon add even more young talent to the roster with the NFL Draft approaching.
Reese Decker of Pro Football Network released his most recent mock draft with projections of what each team in the league will do in the first few rounds. While the Rams could go a few different ways in the draft, Decker believes the Rams will add to their young, and talented defense.
"Les Snead has had a change of heart. Even with aging superstars like Matthew Stafford and the newly acquired Davante Adams, Snead is focusing on building sustainably rather than reverting to the win-now model as he did when they acquired Stafford in 2021. With a newfound appreciation for draft capital, this pick would mark only his second first-round selection since taking Jared Goff first overall in 2016," Decker said.
Decker noted that the Rams could benefit from Amos' skillset. The talented cornerback has quickness that cannot be taught and enjoys the nuances of the game. Amos would be another under the radar move that could pay huge dividends for the Jaguars.
"Amos is a smooth, confident defender with natural instincts and patience. He consistently positions himself well and makes decisive breaks on the ball. His above-average ball skills allow him to play with control and discipline, minimizing penalties," Decker said.
"With a 4.43 forty time, he has the speed to match up against most receivers and brings physicality in run support. Adding Amos to a cornerback room that already features Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon would provide much-needed depth and stability to the secondary."
Los Angeles added plenty of talent in last year's NFL Draft and have done so again in this free agency period.
