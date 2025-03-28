NFL Mock Draft: Rams Expand on Offensive Line
The Los Angeles Rams have the 26th overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft and a lot of different directions they could be headed in. The thing that should be at the forefront of their minds is that it has to be a player that comes in and immediately makes an impact.
They drafted Jared Verse last year, and he won DROY. I'm not saying the rookie they draft has to win an award next season, but if they want to avoid a slow start to the season, it has to be a player who's ready to compete from day one.
This means they should avoid prospects who are more projects, players who will develop into better players in the future. Every NFL player develops over time, but this isn't the draft class to use their first-rounder on a player who has all the physical tools to be great but hasn't put it together just yet.
The Rams are most likely done in free agency, and it's been wildly successful for them, but the draft is their last chance to make any finished touches on a roster that's competing for a Super Bowl. The sky is the limit for this team, and they have an opportunity to bring another ring to Los Angeles.
With that being said, there aren't many places this team should look to for improvement. One of the few places they could benefit from bolstering is their cornerback room, but according to Charles Davis and his mock draft, they lean towards the offensive line and draft Donovan Jackson.
"Jackson was primarily a guard at Ohio State, but he kicked out to left tackle when Josh Simmons was sidelined by an injury last season. I see Jackson playing inside for the Rams, possibly allowing Steve Avila to move to center", Davis said.
While the offensive line may not be their most pressing need, it is an intriguing option for them. Drafting Jackson means it's a player that impacts them now, as even if he doesn't get much playing time as a rookie, offensive line depth is always appreciated.
It also helps toward establishing the team after Matthew Stafford and this window of contention, they have a handful of young guards, and adding Jackson would help them both in the short and long term.
Make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
You can let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.