Are the Rams Done in Free Agency?
The Los Angeles Rams can walk away from free agency feeling like one of the biggest winners among NFL teams. Free agency isn't over, but they've done enough already to feel justified in themselves that they've made all the moves they can make to set themselves up for success.
Their last move was a couple of days ago when they signed Robbie Rivers and Ahkello Witherspoon to contract extensions, which both are good moves for depth at their respective positions and give both players another chance at making an impact on the team.
Of course, their biggest free agent move was when they released their Super Bowl MVP wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, to replace him with Davante Adams. Now, Kupp is playing with the Seattle Seahawks alongside Sam Darnold, which is going to make for peak divisional football next season.
Though it was their biggest signing of free agency, arguably the most important was restructuring Matthew Stafford's contract to keep him on the team. Another move they made of immense importance was resigning Alaric Jackson, as he was slated to be targeted heavily if allowed to test the market in free agency.
The Rams did everything right in free agency, but that comes at a cost. The Rams now have the 30th most cap space in the league, which is negative three million according to Spotrac. The Rams don't have any more money to spend in free agency, so does that mean they're done?
I believe they'll still be able to re-sign some players, but for the most part, the roster they have now will be the one they'll be taking heading into next season. In terms of big signings, they are done with those; it'll be a surprise if any more big-name free agents will be making their way to the Rams.
Now that they are most likely done in free agency, this places a greater emphasis on who they'll be taking with the 26th overall pick in the draft. With such a short window of contention with their current core, it has to be a player who can contribute to a team with championship aspirations immediately.
