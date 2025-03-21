NFL Mock Draft: Rams Select Another Defender From FSU
The Los Angeles Rams have had a lot of success recently when it comes to drafting from one particular school. The Florida State Seminoles and Rams have had a history with players such as Cam Akers, who they won a Super Bowl with.
More recently, though, they drafted Jared Verse and Braden Fiske back-to-back in last year's draft. This move would end up doing a lot for them as both of these players were DROY finalists, and Verse walked away with the award, something that hadn't been done since Aaron Donald.
Could they be looking to prospects coming out of Florida State University once again to find an impactful player on defense? Mike Band is a Next Gens analytics writer who works for NFL.com, and in his mock draft, he thinks they'll take Azareye'h Thomas.
"Les Snead's draft-day approach has evolved -- he used to aggressively trade up for marquee players, but lately, he's accumulated mid-round capital. Standing pat at No. 26, he returns to the Florida State pipeline for Thomas, a fluid corner with size, ball skills and scheme versatility.
The Rams' secondary could use an influx of youth, and Thomas represents a potential long-term solution on the boundary. Even if Snead entertains offers to move down again, landing a dynamic corner like Thomas is on the table".
In 2024, Thomas had 53 total tackles and one interception, along with four passes defended. Though the Rams have resigned Ahkello Witherspoon, they could use more help in the secondary. Thomas could provide that, and at 6'2", would size up well against opposing wide receivers.
Even though their cornerbacks are one of the weakest links in that defense, if they were to take a cornerback here, it could lead to a very youthful secondary in the future. They drafted Kamren Kinchens last year and still have Emmanuel Forbes Jr. on their roster.
If everything were to work out for them, their defense would be one of the most complete units in the NFL, and they would've built most of it through the draft. Even if they aren't in love with Thomas, there are plenty of other cornerback prospects they could target with the 26th overall pick.
