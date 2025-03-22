Rams Did Everything Right in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Rams have done everything right in free agency. They were a team that almost changed the course of NFL history in the playoffs, and they didn't let their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles phase them.
In fact, that loss may have been a blessing in disguise for the Rams. It shaped how they viewed their off-season, and it empowered the front office to be aggressive. Without that loss, it's possible the Rams would be heading to next season in rebuild mode as opposed to the threats they are now.
Pro Football Focus released an article detailing their favorite and least favorite moves in the off-season, and the Rams got a glowing review. So much so that they didn't make any move this off-season that PFF disliked.
"The Rams faced a difficult decision regarding their future direction and, ultimately, landed on maximizing their window to win. While that choice surprised some, this team wasn’t far off from making a run in 2024, and it now poses a more serious threat in the NFC after adding major talent this offseason".
Of course, one of the major talents they're referring to is their signing of Davante Adams, for whom they continuously get praise. He may be their best signing all off-season and among the best across the league.
That signing wouldn't have even made sense if it wasn't for their retainment of Matthew Stafford, who was their biggest priority. Even once they got him back on the team on a team-friendly deal, that didn't stop them from continuing to add talent to their roster.
Their excellent free agency didn't stop at replacing Cooper Kupp with Adams. They also added a much-needed run-stopper to the defense in Poona Ford. Their defense lacked that, and it is now a much more complete unit.
From starting off last season as the worst team in their division to now where they should be the favorites to win the NFC West is a huge turnaround and wouldn't have been possible if the Rams hadn't made every decision correctly. They can continue to improve their roster by selecting a prospect that contributes towards their Super Bowl window in the draft.
