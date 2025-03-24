NFL Mock Draft: Rams Add Missing Piece to Defense
The Los Angeles Rams is a team that has done everything right in free agency. They are one of the biggest winners in free agency, and their outlook on next season is positive. They project to be one of the biggest contenders in the NFC, and it's clear as to why.
They made one of the biggest signings of free agency by signing Davante Adams from the New York Jets, and have made a couple of underrated moves such as keeping Poona Ford in Los Angeles and helping out their defense by stopping the run, which is something that costed them in the playoffs last year.
The Rams front office knows what it means to go all in to win a championship, and in free agency, they've adopted a similar mindset and are locked into these next couple of years as their championship window.
One thing this roster is missing that the previous Rams had when they won the Super Bowl is a lockdown defender they can trust to hold up in critical situations. They have rising prospects such as Kamren Kinchens, but they do not have a solidified star they can rely on.
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently published a mock draft that predicts the Rams will fill in this hole in their defense by drafting Maxwell Hairston from the University of Kentucky with the 26th overall pick.
"The Rams have quickly revamped its defense with draft choices of every variety. A viable long-term starter at cornerback has evaded them, however. The Rams may not value a defensive back this early in the draft, but it may require premium capital to find help at the position", said Edwards.
Personally, Hairston is a prospect that I believed the Rams should've targeted early on, so to see him get mocked to the Rams in this mock draft vindicates me just a little. However, it's for good reason, as they're lacking a solidified cornerback star, and Hairston could be that for them.
They re-signed Ahkello Witherspoon, which is a good move for their cornerback depth, but it shouldn't restrict them from picking a corner in the draft. It may be their last missing piece before their roster is truly set up to be Super Bowl favorites heading into next year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.