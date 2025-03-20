Does Ahkello Witherspoon's Return Mean Anything for Rams Draft?
The Los Angeles Rams resigned veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon in a move that helps their depth in a secondary that isn't the most polished across the league. This move isn't league -shattering, but he is one of the few Rams left on the team from last year' defense.
They lost many defensive pieces in free agency, such as Bobby Brown and Michael Hoecht. Witherspoon stepped up last year for the Rams secondary when there were some injuries, and it allowed him to be the starter.
In 2024, he played 13 games and had 31 total tackles, with one interception and nine passes defended. Keeping him on the team for another year bodes well for their depth and continuity, as this will be his third year with the team.
They may have resigned him, but they've also brought in new talent to the defensive side of the ball, such as Poona Ford and Nathan Landman. Though their secondary could benefit from a certified star, their defense is already ascending due to their young talent.
Witherspoon by himself won't prevent the Rams from drafting someone to help them out on the defensive side of the ball, but could he, in addition to everyone else they brought in free agency, convince the Rams to lean towards offense when they make their selection?
They have the 26th pick, so it'll be hard to predict which prospects will be available by the time they make their selection. However, with their drafting history along with Les Snead, the Rams are more likely than not going to select a stud on either side of the ball.
Snead's drafts have been excellent in obtaining as much talent as possible for LA. I know they'll make the right choice, but I think if they wanted to lean towards offense, they could get away with it. Their secondary does need help and drafting a lockdown corner would go a long way in doing that.
However, this team has been aggressive in getting Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay as much talent as they can. If they were to draft a tight end to maximize the potential of their pass game, I don't think they'd be making the wrong choice.
The Rams have invested plenty into their defense this off-season, and bringing back Witherspoon is just another part of that. I think the Rams should go into the first round with the mindset that they need to walk away with another offensive weapon to work with.
