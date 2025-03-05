Should the Rams Draft This Rising Draft Prospect?
The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of flexibility with what they can do with the 26th pick in the draft. There are a lot of teams above them that may overlook key prospects, and a stud could fall right into their laps.
The Rams recently pulled off a trade with the Chicago Bears that not only saves them money against the cap but also gives them draft compensation. Although it's just sixth-round compensation, Les Snead has showcased that he does the most with the draft picks given to him.
The Rams have a sustained history of drafting well, which is why they've been able to stay relevant despite giving up most of their future assets for their Super Bowl run in 2022. Now, with more chances to draft quality players in the draft, does this open up space for the Rams to draft a cornerback?
A star cornerback would solidify this Rams defense and make them a complete unit. They could also use this draft pick on a local linebacker, which would also cement their defense as one of the best in the league, but I believe I've found a prospect that's been slipping in mock drafts and would be a perfect fit for the Rams.
Maxwell Hairston is a cornerback from the University of Kentucky, and he's demonstrated he has what it takes to show up in big moments. This past year, he sustained an injury that kept him out for the majority of the season.
However, when he was healthy, he's shown that he can deliver. In 2023, Hairston had 66 total tackles alongside six passes defended, a forced fumble, and five interceptions returned for 123 yards. In his limited time this past season, he was still able to get an interception and a sack.
Hairston's numbers were impressive, showing off his natural athleticism at the combine. Not only were his vertical and broad jumps elite, but he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds. He projects to be an elite corner who can be trusted one-on-one against the opposing team's best receiver.
The Rams should highly consider drafting Hairston with their first-round selection, as I don't know if he'll be available in later rounds. They could also bring in a veteran cornerback to help them out in the backfield if they want to use their draft pick on someone else.
