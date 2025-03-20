What LB Nate Landman Adds to Rams Defense
The Los Angeles Rams offseason just gained another smart, under-the-radar signing, this time in three-year veteran linebacker Nate Landman.
After the franchise lost certain key pieces to the defense to other organizations, Landman filled the role nicely in the one-year prove-it deal with Los Angeles.
Landman, originally an undrafted free agent, found a home with the Atlanta Falcons from the 2022-2024 season. During his tenure in Atlanta, the newest Ram collected 192 total tackles, three sacks, six forded fumbles, four passes defensed and one interception while also starting in 23 of 36 games played.
His first season in the NFL was very limited, appearing in seven games and collecting one assisted tackle. It was his sophomore season in the league where the Falcons truly got to see what Landman was about.
In his second season, Landman collected a career high 110 tackles, 66 being solo tackles, had two quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles, and 14.5 stuffs. He would carry that success into last season, taking a small step back and collecting 81 total tackles.
Given the youth defenders that the Rams possess, the addition of Landman should provide extra experience to the defense. Regardless of Landman going undrafted, he has been able to find success, something that only intrigues franchises such as the Rams.
If Landman can replicate last season's sucess, or better yet improve on his career highs, the Rams might collect one of the more underrated pick ups of free agency. The one year deal is another case of a player taking a chance on himself, and if Landman can prove to the franchise he's valuable, the Rams fans might have to get acclimated with his name.
According to PFF.com, Landman was an average linebacker last season, earning himself a grade of 65.7 overall. His strongest area last season came against the run game, an area where the Rams struggled last season. He was ranked 44th out of 189 linebackers listed.
The former Colorado Buffalo should be on the lookout to take his individual tackling game back to his 2023 level, as last yer he collected more assisted tackles than he did solos. Under defensive coordinator Chris Shula, the potential can only improve from here.
