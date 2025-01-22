Ram Digest

2025 NFL Draft: First Mock After National Championship Could Send Star WR to Rams

After Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 34-23 in the National Championship, the Rams could be poised to land the Buckeyes' pass-catching superstar.

Brock Vierra

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates after winning against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The NFL Draft has historically been influenced by the winner of the National Championship. In recent years, the current group of superstars in the NFL, especially outside the QB position, have come from those championship-winning programs, leading to an even higher number of selected players in the first round. Here's a new mock draft after Ohio State laid claim to college football's grandest prize.

PK.1 Tennessee Titans: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

PK.2 Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

PK.3 New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

PK.4 New England Patriots: Will Campbell, G, LSU

PK.5 Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

PK.6 Las Vegas Raiders: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

PK.7 New York Jets: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

PK.8 Carolina Panthers: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

PK.9 New Orleans Saints: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

PK.10 Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

PK.11 San Francisco 49ers: Aireontae Ersery, T, Minnesota

PK.12 Dallas Cowboys: Josh Simmons, T, Ohio State

PK.13 Miami Dolphins: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

PK.14 Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

PK.15 Atlanta Falcons: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

PK.16 Arizona Cardinals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

PK.17 Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

PK.18 Seattle Seahawks: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

PK.19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

PK.20 Denver Broncos: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

PK.21 Pittsburg Steelers: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

PK.22 Los Angeles Chargers: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

PK.23 Green Bay Packers: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

PK.24 Minnesota Vikings: TreyVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

PK.25 Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

PK.26 Los Angeles Rams: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

PK.27 Baltimore Ravens: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

PK.28 Detroit Lions: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

PK.29 Washington Commanders: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

PK.30 Buffalo Bills: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

PK.31 Philadelphia Eagles: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

PK.32 Kansas City Chiefs: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

That would make a total of eight Ohio State Buckeyes and two Notre Dame Fighting Irish players selected in the first round. While that is an extremely high amount that in unlikely to happen, due to the National Title game, these names have all shot up the draft boards and as we have seen in the past, once one domino falls, the others follow.

Egbuka is a prototypical Sean McVay pass catcher. Solid hands, good mobility, low center of gravity, and can run the entire route tree. A perfect robin to Puka Nacua's Batman.

