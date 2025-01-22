2025 NFL Draft: First Mock After National Championship Could Send Star WR to Rams
The NFL Draft has historically been influenced by the winner of the National Championship. In recent years, the current group of superstars in the NFL, especially outside the QB position, have come from those championship-winning programs, leading to an even higher number of selected players in the first round. Here's a new mock draft after Ohio State laid claim to college football's grandest prize.
PK.1 Tennessee Titans: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
PK.2 Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
PK.3 New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
PK.4 New England Patriots: Will Campbell, G, LSU
PK.5 Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
PK.6 Las Vegas Raiders: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
PK.7 New York Jets: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
PK.8 Carolina Panthers: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
PK.9 New Orleans Saints: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
PK.10 Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
PK.11 San Francisco 49ers: Aireontae Ersery, T, Minnesota
PK.12 Dallas Cowboys: Josh Simmons, T, Ohio State
PK.13 Miami Dolphins: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
PK.14 Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
PK.15 Atlanta Falcons: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
PK.16 Arizona Cardinals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
PK.17 Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
PK.18 Seattle Seahawks: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
PK.19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
PK.20 Denver Broncos: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
PK.21 Pittsburg Steelers: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
PK.22 Los Angeles Chargers: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
PK.23 Green Bay Packers: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
PK.24 Minnesota Vikings: TreyVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
PK.25 Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
PK.26 Los Angeles Rams: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
PK.27 Baltimore Ravens: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
PK.28 Detroit Lions: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
PK.29 Washington Commanders: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
PK.30 Buffalo Bills: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
PK.31 Philadelphia Eagles: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
PK.32 Kansas City Chiefs: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
That would make a total of eight Ohio State Buckeyes and two Notre Dame Fighting Irish players selected in the first round. While that is an extremely high amount that in unlikely to happen, due to the National Title game, these names have all shot up the draft boards and as we have seen in the past, once one domino falls, the others follow.
Egbuka is a prototypical Sean McVay pass catcher. Solid hands, good mobility, low center of gravity, and can run the entire route tree. A perfect robin to Puka Nacua's Batman.
