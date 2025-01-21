Ram Digest

2025 NFL Draft: Four First Round QBs, Rams Make Shocking Pick?

The NFL Draft is always unpredictable and if four quarterbacks go in the first, could the Rams use their pick on a luxury selection?

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins (1) is tackled by Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) during the College Football Playoff semifinal game in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins (1) is tackled by Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) during the College Football Playoff semifinal game in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The NFL Draft is full of surprises and front offices must be prepared for any possibility. The quarterback position is such an unknown at times that teams will grab their guy early in case he isn't there later on due to the importance of the position. In this new mock, four quarterbacks go in the first round reshaping the draft.

PK.1 Tennessee Titans: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

PK.2 Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

PK.3 New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

PK.4 New England Patriots: Will Campbell, G, LSU

PK.5 Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

PK.6 Las Vegas Raiders: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

PK.7 New York Jets: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

PK.8 Carolina Panthers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

PK.9 New Orleans Saints: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

PK.10 Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

PK.11 San Francisco 49ers: Wyatt Milum, T, West Virginia

PK.12 Dallas Cowboys: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

PK.13 Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

PK.14 Indianapolis Colts: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

PK.15 Atlanta Falcons: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

PK.16 Arizona Cardinals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

PK.17 Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

PK.18 Seattle Seahawks: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

PK.19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

PK.20 Denver Broncos: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

PK.21 Pittsburg Steelers: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

PK.22 Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

PK.23 Green Bay Packers: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

PK.24 Minnesota Vikings: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

PK.25 Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

PK.26 Los Angeles Rams: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

PK.27 Baltimore Ravens: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

PK.28 Detroit Lions: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

PK.29 Washington Commanders: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

PK.30 Buffalo Bills: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

PK.31 Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

PK.32 Kansas City Chiefs: Cameron Williams, T, Texas

Quinshon Judkins is a luxury pick that would be a controversial selection if taken by the Rams. There's some who don't consider Judkins the best running back on his team but the traits he brings fit exactly what the Rams need. He's shifty, explosive, and loves to initiate contact. He's deadly in the red zone and would be the perfect pairing with Kyren Williams.

Judkins is also a willing and decent pass blocker, something that prevented Blake Corum from seeing more of the field and while not a knock on Williams due to his recent performance, Judkins knows how to play in the elements.

No one knows what role Corum will have in the future and it's clear Kyren Williams' snap count was way too high. Judkins in the first is a high price to pay but the Rams do not have a second-round pick and he'll be gone by the time the team's next pick comes around. A run on quarterbacks, especially quarterbacks getting drafted high means there's always an early run on offensive players. The Rams should grab their guy when they can.

