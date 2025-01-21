2025 NFL Draft: Four First Round QBs, Rams Make Shocking Pick?
The NFL Draft is full of surprises and front offices must be prepared for any possibility. The quarterback position is such an unknown at times that teams will grab their guy early in case he isn't there later on due to the importance of the position. In this new mock, four quarterbacks go in the first round reshaping the draft.
PK.1 Tennessee Titans: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
PK.2 Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
PK.3 New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
PK.4 New England Patriots: Will Campbell, G, LSU
PK.5 Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
PK.6 Las Vegas Raiders: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
PK.7 New York Jets: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
PK.8 Carolina Panthers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
PK.9 New Orleans Saints: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
PK.10 Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
PK.11 San Francisco 49ers: Wyatt Milum, T, West Virginia
PK.12 Dallas Cowboys: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
PK.13 Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
PK.14 Indianapolis Colts: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
PK.15 Atlanta Falcons: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
PK.16 Arizona Cardinals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
PK.17 Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
PK.18 Seattle Seahawks: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
PK.19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
PK.20 Denver Broncos: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
PK.21 Pittsburg Steelers: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
PK.22 Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
PK.23 Green Bay Packers: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
PK.24 Minnesota Vikings: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
PK.25 Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
PK.26 Los Angeles Rams: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
PK.27 Baltimore Ravens: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
PK.28 Detroit Lions: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
PK.29 Washington Commanders: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
PK.30 Buffalo Bills: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
PK.31 Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
PK.32 Kansas City Chiefs: Cameron Williams, T, Texas
Quinshon Judkins is a luxury pick that would be a controversial selection if taken by the Rams. There's some who don't consider Judkins the best running back on his team but the traits he brings fit exactly what the Rams need. He's shifty, explosive, and loves to initiate contact. He's deadly in the red zone and would be the perfect pairing with Kyren Williams.
Judkins is also a willing and decent pass blocker, something that prevented Blake Corum from seeing more of the field and while not a knock on Williams due to his recent performance, Judkins knows how to play in the elements.
No one knows what role Corum will have in the future and it's clear Kyren Williams' snap count was way too high. Judkins in the first is a high price to pay but the Rams do not have a second-round pick and he'll be gone by the time the team's next pick comes around. A run on quarterbacks, especially quarterbacks getting drafted high means there's always an early run on offensive players. The Rams should grab their guy when they can.
