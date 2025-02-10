2025 NFL Draft: First-Round Mock After Super Bowl LIX
It's official. After the Eagles defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the 2025 NFL Draft order has been set. With new needs for each team and more info on prospects after postseason bowl games, this is a prediction of which prospect teams will select in the first round.
PK.1 Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
PK.2 Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
PK.3 New York Giants: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
PK.4 New England Patriots: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
PK.5 Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
PK.6 Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
PK.7 New York Jets: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
PK.8 Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
PK.9 New Orleans Saints: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
PK.10 Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, G, LSU
PK.11 San Francisco 49ers: Josh Simmons, T, Ohio State
PK.12 Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
PK.13 Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
PK.14 Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
PK.15 Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
PK.16 Arizona Cardinals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
PK.17 Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
PK.18 Seattle Seahawks: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
PK.19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
PK.20 Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
PK.21 Pittsburg Steelers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
PK.22 Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
PK.23 Green Bay Packers: Kelvin Banks Jr, T, Texas
PK.24 Minnesota Vikings: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
PK.25 Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
PK.26 Los Angeles Rams: Walter Nolan, DT, Ole Miss
PK.27 Baltimore Ravens: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
PK.28 Detroit Lions: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
PK.29 Washington Commanders: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
PK.30 Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
PK.31 Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
PK.32 Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
The Rams acquire DT Walter Nolen. While not an immediate need for the team, Nolen replaces Bobby Brown III in Chris Shula's base 3-4 defense and serves as a perfect rotation player when the team comes out in dime or nickel. He is also versatile enough to be built into different pass rush packages.
Nolen's floor is a long-term NFL quality starter and his celling is DeForest Buckner. That means the Rams can use him for four years and then trade him for a first round pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE