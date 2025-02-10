Ram Digest

2025 NFL Draft: First-Round Mock After Super Bowl LIX

With Super Bowl LIX done and dusted, the NFL Draft order is set and the Rams could be bolstering their defensive line in the first round

Brock Vierra

Oct 26, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with defensive lineman Walter Nolen (2) prior to the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
It's official. After the Eagles defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the 2025 NFL Draft order has been set. With new needs for each team and more info on prospects after postseason bowl games, this is a prediction of which prospect teams will select in the first round.

PK.1 Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

PK.2 Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

PK.3 New York Giants: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

PK.4 New England Patriots: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

PK.5 Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

PK.6 Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

PK.7 New York Jets: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

PK.8 Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

PK.9 New Orleans Saints: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

PK.10 Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, G, LSU

PK.11 San Francisco 49ers: Josh Simmons, T, Ohio State

PK.12 Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

PK.13 Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

PK.14 Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

PK.15 Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

PK.16 Arizona Cardinals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

PK.17 Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

PK.18 Seattle Seahawks: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

PK.19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

PK.20 Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

PK.21 Pittsburg Steelers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

PK.22 Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

PK.23 Green Bay Packers: Kelvin Banks Jr, T, Texas

PK.24 Minnesota Vikings: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

PK.25 Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

PK.26 Los Angeles Rams: Walter Nolan, DT, Ole Miss

PK.27 Baltimore Ravens: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

PK.28 Detroit Lions: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

PK.29 Washington Commanders: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

PK.30 Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

PK.31 Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

PK.32 Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

The Rams acquire DT Walter Nolen. While not an immediate need for the team, Nolen replaces Bobby Brown III in Chris Shula's base 3-4 defense and serves as a perfect rotation player when the team comes out in dime or nickel. He is also versatile enough to be built into different pass rush packages.

Nolen's floor is a long-term NFL quality starter and his celling is DeForest Buckner. That means the Rams can use him for four years and then trade him for a first round pick.

