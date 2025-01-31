Ram Digest

2025 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Standouts Rise, Rams Get Linebacker of Future in Mock

After certain players raised their draft stock through their play at the Senior Bowl, the first round flipped on it's head leading to the Rams securing an SEC defensive playmaker

Brock Vierra

Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (17) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Several players made some money for themselves at the Senior and Shine Bowl practices and thus, this mock reflects some of the movements and trends we've been seeing throughout the country. Here's how the 2025 NFL Draft might shape out.

PK.1 Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

PK.2 Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

PK.3 New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

PK.4 New England Patriots: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

PK.5 Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

PK.6 Las Vegas Raiders: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

PK.7 New York Jets: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

PK.8 Carolina Panthers: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

PK.9 New Orleans Saints: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

PK.10 Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, G, LSU

PK.11 San Francisco 49ers: Josh Simmons, T, Ohio State

PK.12 Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

PK.13 Miami Dolphins: Walter Nolan, DT, Ole Miss

PK.14 Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

PK.15 Atlanta Falcons: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

PK.16 Arizona Cardinals: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

PK.17 Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

PK.18 Seattle Seahawks: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

PK.19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

PK.20 Denver Broncos: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

PK.21 Pittsburg Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

PK.22 Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

PK.23 Green Bay Packers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

PK.24 Minnesota Vikings: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

PK.25 Houston Texans: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State

PK.26 Los Angeles Rams: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

PK.27 Baltimore Ravens: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

PK.28 Detroit Lions: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

PK.29 Washington Commanders: Josh Conerly Jr., T, Oregon

PK.30 Buffalo Bills: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

PK.31 Philadelphia Eagles: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

PK.32 Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Linebacker is a position constantly being mocked to the Rams and Demetrius Knight Jr has all the tools to be an all-time great. After a great start to the Senior Bowl, Knight displayed a dominant football performance filled with explosive play and sounds fundamentals.

Knight also has a great personality that would be a perfect fit in the Rams' locker room. Considering linebacker is the team's glaring need on defense, he would be an excellent partner with Omar Speights while allowing the team to focus on their offensive needs in the later rounds.

