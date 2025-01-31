2025 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Standouts Rise, Rams Get Linebacker of Future in Mock
Several players made some money for themselves at the Senior and Shine Bowl practices and thus, this mock reflects some of the movements and trends we've been seeing throughout the country. Here's how the 2025 NFL Draft might shape out.
PK.1 Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
PK.2 Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
PK.3 New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
PK.4 New England Patriots: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
PK.5 Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
PK.6 Las Vegas Raiders: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
PK.7 New York Jets: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
PK.8 Carolina Panthers: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
PK.9 New Orleans Saints: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
PK.10 Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, G, LSU
PK.11 San Francisco 49ers: Josh Simmons, T, Ohio State
PK.12 Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
PK.13 Miami Dolphins: Walter Nolan, DT, Ole Miss
PK.14 Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
PK.15 Atlanta Falcons: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
PK.16 Arizona Cardinals: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
PK.17 Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
PK.18 Seattle Seahawks: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
PK.19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
PK.20 Denver Broncos: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
PK.21 Pittsburg Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
PK.22 Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
PK.23 Green Bay Packers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
PK.24 Minnesota Vikings: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
PK.25 Houston Texans: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
PK.26 Los Angeles Rams: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina
PK.27 Baltimore Ravens: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
PK.28 Detroit Lions: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
PK.29 Washington Commanders: Josh Conerly Jr., T, Oregon
PK.30 Buffalo Bills: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
PK.31 Philadelphia Eagles: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
PK.32 Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Linebacker is a position constantly being mocked to the Rams and Demetrius Knight Jr has all the tools to be an all-time great. After a great start to the Senior Bowl, Knight displayed a dominant football performance filled with explosive play and sounds fundamentals.
Knight also has a great personality that would be a perfect fit in the Rams' locker room. Considering linebacker is the team's glaring need on defense, he would be an excellent partner with Omar Speights while allowing the team to focus on their offensive needs in the later rounds.
