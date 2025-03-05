3 Potential Rams QB Targets Who Stood Out at NFL Combine
While the Los Angeles Rams' top personnel were not in attendance at the NFL's scouting combine, they were still represented in Indianapolis by their scouts and they had a sight to see with the quarterbacks from this year's NFL Draft class.
The Rams were able to secure Matthew Stafford for, at least, the 2025 season after renegotiating is contract after rumors swirled about his future in Southern California but this should not keep the franchise from finding themselves a developmental player or future starter on the roster. The only question here is whether McVay is capable of developing another young signal-caller.
During Saturday's combine drills, the quarterbacks took the field and impressed plenty of scouts and media in attendance. Could there be a future L.A. Ram that was on the field this past weekend? That answer will be revealed in two months at the selection process in Green Bay.
This is a great time to get into the three quarterbacks that impressed in Indianapolis as Rams fans should be prepared for the possibility of a new passer behind Stafford.
Ohio State QB Will Howard
Howard finished his college career with a strong finish in the College Football Playoff before hoisting the National Championship trophy in Atlanta, Georgia in January. Some have considered the former Kansas State and Buckeyes standout as a potential middle round target for teams looking to develop their QBs.
During the passing drills, the ball came out of Howard's hands quickly, showing some zip and also throwing with tempo and general accuracy. Admittedly, does not have the strongest arm as some passes will float on him whether it's due to lack of hip torque, arm strength, or footwork. Either way, he showed at the combine he is capable of being a sufficient backup with some spot-starter potential.
Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard
Howard's opponent in the National Championship is one of the tougher QB prospects in the draft. A couple of years ago, there was some hype that Leonard could become an intriging prospect out of Duke before injuries and a slow transition at Notre Dame kept him out of sight and out of mind. However, this is a passer with solid tools to be a quality developmental player.
Leonard was accurate and put the ball where he wanted to in passing drills. The film is what matters more but throwing to pass-catchers that he has never thrown with is a wrinkle that many aren't familiar with. This is an interesting middle to late round prospect Rams fans should be getting to know more of.
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
This is the signal-caller that has the best chance of being the third one drafted, not Jaxon Dart. Milroe was a gifted passer with rare speed at the position but the incredible inconsistencies he dealt with at Alabama has left some to wonder where he lands in this year's draft.
If Los Angeles is to draft a quarterback to be the future at the position, Milroe should be that player. The ball flew out of his hands like a rocket at the combine with outstanding RPMs and his deep throws were the best of all the QBs that participated at the combine. If the Rams are able to fill needs in free agency, they could trade back and still land Milroe or take their chances and use their highest draft capital on the fascinating passer.
