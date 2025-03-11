Rams Given High Grade Following Davante Adams Signing
The Los Angeles Rams have brought in several stars already this offseason. While they had quarterback Matthew Stafford, it was a good sign to see the franchise find a way to bring him back. In turn of Stafford returning to Los Angeles, the franchise went out to acquire a vital piece to his passing game.
The Rams and veteran wide receiver Davante Adams arrived to a two year deal to further aid the offense alongside youngsters Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell. Bringing in Adams was a strong way to tell fans that they are still trying to compete for it all, and the talks of rebuilding should be laid to rest.
Adding Adams to an already established offense led by a future first ballot Hall of Famer in Stafford, the Rams could be feared throughout the entire NFC. According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, the Adams signing deserves to be graded fairly, and in Benjamin's eyes, he gives the Rams an A-
Below is what Benjamin had to say to back up his grading:
"With Cooper Kupp set to be dealt elsewhere, Los Angeles needed a quality complement for the young Puka Nacua. And Adams should provide just that. Like Kupp, he's not getting any younger. But he's still been Pro Bowl-caliber with subpar quarterbacking in recent years, and Sean McVay's offense might be the best he's played in since his Green Bay Packers prime. His two year $46 million deal is also backloaded, enabling the Rams to revaluate after 2025," Benjamin wrote.
Adams was apart of lackluster offensive lines this past season when he began 2024 with the Las Vegas Raiders and ended it with the New York Jets. Both of the franchise's Adam's played for last season ranked near the bottom in offensive yards per game.
As Benjamin state, Adams isn't getting any younger, but over his last five campaigns, he's finished over 1,000 receiving yards. Pairing Adams with Nacua, who has secured 1,000 receiving yards in the past, the Rams could be an explosive team when Stafford launches the ball deep down the field.
The signing itself deserves the A- grading, but if Adams is near the top among wide receivers in the NFL in 2025, that grade might need to get bumped up to a flat A, if not an A+. We will just have to wait and see.
