The Biggest Decision for Rams Offseason Is What To Do With Their WR Room
The Los Angeles Rams will trade Cooper Kupp this off-season; at least, that's the conclusion the front office has reached. They're even shopping him to other teams aggressively, willing to take part of his contract in order to get him traded quicker.
The Rams are so ready to trade Kupp; I wonder if they have a plan on offense to help fill the void that'll be left behind by his departure. They still have Puka Nacua, who is a certified star, but outside of that, they don't have anyone that the defense respects like that. If they don't acquire a star or have a player step up, Nacua will face a lot of pressure and see a lot of bodies thrown at him whenever he runs a route.
Bradley Locker of PFF recently published an article where he talks about every NFL team's biggest decision this off-season. For the Rams, he came to the conclusion that their biggest decision is regarding their WR room and what they'll do after Kupp gets traded.
"Without Kupp, the Rams will still have Nacua, whose 92.6 PFF receiving grade and 3.23 yards per route run paced all qualified receivers. The remaining slots, though, are mysteries.
Internally, and Tutu Atwell were both solid when Kupp was out, finishing the 2024 season with PFF receiving grades of 73.9 or higher. Outside options include Chris Godwin, Keenan Allen and Marquise Brown, although Les Snead hasn’t been one to drop tons on free agents. Thus, drafting a receiver like Emeka Egbuka or Elic Ayomanor early might be in play".
Locker discusses how they'll be able to replicate the success found when Kupp and Nacua were on the team, and he brings up drafting a WR. I don't think there'll be that many WR prospects where the Rams will be drafting, and they should use that pick on an offensive lineman or cornerback.
That leaves the free agent wide receivers, and like he said, Les Snead hasn't notoriously spent a lot to bring in a free agent wide receiver. However, if they will be getting rid of Kupp, I believe this is the off-season to go for a big swing. Tee Higgins is on the market, and he'd align perfectly with Nacua and could be the next superstar WR duo in LA.
