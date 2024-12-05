49ers' Brock Purdy Exposes Grim Reality for Rams' Fierce Rivals
The San Francisco 49ers surely did not anticipate that they would be in this position heading into the season.
The 49ers are just 5-7 and are in last place in the NFC West heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Chicago Bears. Just about everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for the club.
So, just what is the issue for San Francisco?
"It sucks," quarterback Brock Purdy said. "All the games that we've been in, outside the last two, every drive matters, every time you touch the ball matters. And finishing close games matters."
The Niners have definitely lost some close games this season, with four of their seven losses coming within one score. However, the 49ers were also routed the last two games, including a 35-10 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last weekend.
To be fair, Purdy did not play in San Francisco's Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, although his presence didn't appear to matter all that much against the Bills.
"And so, now here we are, 5-7," added Purdy. "That's just the reality of it. That's the NFL. But we got to man up and do something about it, and we have the right guys in the locker room to do that. I know that. I have faith in that. And it starts with myself, too. I got to do my job better."
Purdy has been struggling this season, having thrown for 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions while posting a middling passer rating of 94.8. That comes one year after the 24-year-old finished fourth in MVP voting.
Now, the Niners are facing a massive uphill battle in order to make the playoffs.
"Every game's got to be a must-win for us," Purdy said. "We don't have any room, clearly, if we want to make the playoffs, and get ahead, and do the thing that we've set out to do before the season. Every [game has] got to be a must-win. And so, that's plain as day, and we all know that."
The 49ers made the Super Bowl last February and have been one of the NFL's most dominant teams for the better part of the last five years, so to see them laboring so mightily is strange.
Of course, the qualifier is that San Francisco has been absolutely ravaged by injuries, but nobody—especially not the Los Angeles Rams—is feeling sorry for the Niners.
The Rams already beat the 49ers back in Week 3 and will face them again on Dec. 12.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.