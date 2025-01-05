5 Keys to a Rams Victory vs. Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams will offer an extended look to their roster as the team has already announced seven offensive starters are set to watch the Seahawks game from the sidelines. Sean McVay has also announced that majority of their defensive starters will rotate out, giving way to their second string counterparts.
With that, the pursuit of victory is still on the mind for McVay as a win clinches the third seed in the NFC playoffs, the same seed Los Angeles had when they won Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Here are five keys to victory.
Heavily run the football
Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers are desperate for touches and best believe they're tightening up their chin straps on Sunday. A nice balence of power and speed, Corum and Rivers will not be devoid of talent up front. Jonah Jackson and Joe Noteboom, two longtime NFL starters will be in front as Beaux Limmer will remain at center. Jimmy Garoppolo plays the best off of play action so the run will set up the entire offense.
Target Demarcus Robinson in the endzone
When Demarcus Robinson scores twice, the Rams win. He's an effective target across the field and is especially dangerous when in the slot. The team is excellent at running a route that clears the outside corner from his zone, allowing Robinson to get separation underneath. That's a concept the Rams should look to employ.
Double Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Smith-Njigba has been a dominant threat all year, notching his first 1,000 yard season. He is the Seahawks biggest threat offensively and Geno Smith will go after him. Smith is playing for his NFL future so expect him to let it fly. If anyone is going to beat the Rams secondary, it can not be a coverage beater like Smith-Njigba who is just entering his prime.
Let Brennan Jackson peel his ears back
Since the Rams are set to rest their defensive starters, it may be time to let the Washington State pass rusher run wild on a Seattle offensive line that melts like butter. Jackson is trying to prove his importance after a year seemingly spent of the sidelines so it's always wise to give a hungry dog a pathway to the bone.
Get Tutu Atwell the ball on screen plays
Atwell was at one time the Rams' leading receiver after he stepped up in place of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Since their return, Atwell's role has significantly decreased and as an impending free agent, Atwell is looking to put on a show. The screen pass will allow Atwell to utalize his shiftiness through tight holes while allowing Jimmy Garoppolo an oppertunity to settle in and eventually target others downfield.
