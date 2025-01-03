BREAKING: Rams Reveal Which Starters Will Sit vs. Seahawks
Sean McVay has been clear about his intentions regarding the Rams' approach to their regular season finale. The health of his players weighs much more than securing the third seed in the NFC.
While Rams fans hope the team enters the postseason as the third seed, the same seed they had before winning Super Bowl LVI, the devastating string of early season injuries that almost derailed Los Angeles' season is more than enough to placate those concerned about who the team will be playing next week.
On Friday, McVay announced QB Matthew Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp, WR Puka Nacua, RB Kyren Williams, LT Alaric Jackson, RG Kevin Dotson and RT Rob Havenstein will be in street clothes on Sunday.
Stafford was a virtual guarantee to miss Sunday's game as he joins a long list of QBs getting an early start on their playoff preparation. Kupp and Nacua have both missed significant time in 2024 so their health is a massive concern and considering both are like-minded professionals, there's no concern that a week off will impact their playoff performance.
Considering most of the Rams' remaining wide receiver room are set to hit free agency after the season, the team is looking to use Sunday's game as an evaluation period as they begin their preparations for 2025.
Kyren Williams has been one of the most utilized players in the NFL so he was always guaranteed to be on the sidelines and for the team's offensive line, Jackson and Dotson have been the Rams' best offensive linemen this season so they get time off.
Beaux Limmer still needs live-action reps, especially as he prepares for his first playoff start ever. With a veteran QB like Jimmy Garoppolo, expect Los Angeles to go over every protection call in their offense on Sunday. Since Seattle runs a complex defense that provides different looks, its a perfect mental challenge for the rookie center. Jonah Jackson is expected to take the place of Dotson.
Rob Havenstein has been dealing with a shoulder issue for several weeks, having missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. It is expected that Joe Noteboom and Warren McClendon Jr., will get the start in their place.
McVay also announced that many of the defensive starters will play sparingly, rotating in and out of the game with their second-string counterparts.
