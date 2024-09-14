5 WRs Rams Should Sign With Star Puka Nacua Out For Weeks With Injury
Los Angeles Rams' star wide receiver Puka Nacua will spend the next four weeks on injury reserve (IR) as he deals with a PCL injury to his knee. With the Rams' pass-catchers room taking a massive hit, here are five wide receivers the organization could sign until Nacua returns.
1. Michael Thomas
The former New Orleans Saints wide receiver served a one-week NFL suspension stemming from an altercation with a construction worker near his home last year and is now available to sign with a new team. Thomas is no longer the All-Pro level player that garnered him a 100 million dollar contract back with the Saints, however, he could be a serviceable pass-catcher for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
2. Hunter Renfrow
A player who was on pace to be one of the NFL's best slot receivers still has not been able to land on a team. The former Clemson standout was a reliable safety blanket for quarterback Derek Carr during his time in Las Vegas, but now he could be the same as a member of Sean McVay's offense. Renfrow does not possess any elite physical traits, but he does understand how to get open with crisp route-running and reliable hands.
3. Jarvis Landry
After taking the year off to get his body fully healthy, Jarvis Landry is still looking to continue his NFL career for a team. During the prime of his career, Landry was one of the most consistent pass-catchers in NFL history. In 2017 Landry was the only NFL player ever to have five or more receptions in every regular season game. As a member of coach McVay's passing offense, Landry could not only revitalize his career but be a reliable chains-mover for the Rams.
4. Corey Davis
After announcing his retirement at the end of the 2022-23 NFL season, former Jets wide receiver Corey Davis was recently reinstated into the league. The former first-round pick out of Western Michigan could be the perfect balance to pair with Cooper Kupp in the Rams' passing game. Davis adds size, and physicality, and could be utilized heavily as a Z-receiver for Matthew Stafford.
5. James Washington
Veteran receiver James Washington is currently on the Atlanta Falcons as a member of the practice squad. Washington has a ton of experience, especially during his time as a standout for the Pittsburgh Steelers. At only 28 years old, Washington could still have some good football left in the tank. If the Rams front office is looking to bring in another receiver, Washington could have the right blend of youth and experience for their offense.
More News: Rams News: Key Matchups to Watch For Against Cardinals