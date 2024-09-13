Rams News: Key Matchups to Watch For Against Cardinals
After their week one defeat in overtime against the Detroit Lions, the Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back as they open up NFC West division play with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. With both division rivals looking for their first win of the season here are three key matchups to monitor for Sunday.
1. Marvin Harrison Jr vs Rams' Secondary
After a one-catch performance in his NFL debut, the Cardinals will be aggressive in getting the football to their 2024 first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. The Rams' cornerback room has been ravaged with injuries as they currently have three players on injured reserved (IR) and starting cornerback Cobie Durant being questionable this week with a toe injury. The Rams recently decided to reunite with Ahkello Witherspoon in order to fill in for their lack of depth but it will be hard to determine how potent this secondary will be. This could be a great opportunity for Harrison Jr. to introduce himself to the world against a banged-up group of Rams cornerbacks.
2. Rams O Line vs Cardinals D Line
The Rams has already been dealt a tough hand early in this season as they have had injuries on their roster. This Sunday Matthew Stafford will attempt to lead the Rams' to victory potentially without two of his starting offensive linemen. Kevin Dotson and Rob Havenstein anchor the right side of this Los Angeles line and it is possible they could miss Sunday's game against the Cardinals as they both are listed as questionable due to foot injuries.
Arizona will look to take advantage of this potential hole in the Rams' offense to get pressure on Stafford. If the Cardinals' front seven can make Stafford uncomfortable in the pocket it could be the difference-maker in this game.
3. Sean Murphy-Bunting vs Cooper Kupp
With Puka Nacua out for four weeks with a PCL injury to his knee, vintage Cooper Kupp will be needed to carry this Rams' passing attack. Sean McVay is creative in the way he finds opportunities for Kupp to get the football but the Cardinals will likely have their best cornerback, Sean Murphy-Bunting shadowing the former Triple Crown receiver all over the field. If Bunting can delay the timing between Stafford and Kupp allowing for his defensive line to get home, it could spell trouble for the Rams.
More News: Rams' Matthew Stafford Downplays Mounting Injury Concerns For Team