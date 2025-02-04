A Sleeper Pick Arises as Kupp's Potential Next Team
The time has come for the Los Angeles Rams and veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp to go their seperate ways. After an impressive tenure with the Rams that spanned eight seasons, the Rams are now looking to trade Kupp.
Kupp disagreed with the decision but surely understands the National Football League is a business.
With that in mind, the Rams must find a good business partner to do business with for Kupp's services.
Jason Katz from the Pro Football Network released a list of teams he believes will have a legitimate chance of trading for Kupp this offseason.
"The Houston Texans entered the 2024 season with Nico Collins as the clear alpha WR1 and ascending sophomore talent Tank Dell as a strong WR2," Katz said. "Yet, they deemed that not enough, trading for former Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs to create one of the strongest WR trios in the league.
"Houston probably thought their WR situation was solid. Unfortunately, the football gods had other plans. Diggs tore his ACL midseason, and Dell destroyed everything in his knee. The former is over 30, was already declining, and is unlikely to be ready for Week 1. The latter is virtually certain to miss the entire 2025 season if he ever plays again. Suddenly, the Texans need someone to help Collins."
Katz believes Kupp is just as good as Diggs before, but especially after his ACL tear, if not better, at this stage in his career. At the very least, Kupp has a much more positive influence on a locker room than Diggs and is much less of a distraction to his teammates.
Kupp's production on the field and ability to be a consummate professional would go over well on a team looking to get over the hump, like the Texans. Regardless, the Rams will likely do the respectable thing and trade Kupp to a contender, even if it is not the Texans.
"There’s no reason Kupp couldn’t do what Diggs did," Katz said. "Collins is one of the league’s premier field stretchers, in addition to being a complete receiver who wins at every level. Diggs was there to be the underneath guy, as evidenced by his 8.7 aDOT. The Texans don’t need a superstar next to Collins — they just need someone they can trust. Kupp makes all the sense in the world, especially if Diggs doesn’t return."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE