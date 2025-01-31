REPORT: Talented Rams Defense Has Room for Improvement
Although the Rams had a successful season overall, their many wins and multiple winning streaks masked a few of the team's deficiencies this season, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Los Angeles undoubtedly needs to improve this offseason.
While their defense helped guide the team to numerous victories this season, statistically, the Rams' defense was not necessarily the best.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network analyzed each team's defense after the end of the season. He ranked the Rams' defense as the 24th-best defense in the league.
"The Rams’ defense finished in the bottom 10, but this ranking doesn’t really reflect the team’s week-to-week variance," Rolfe said. "If you include playoffs, LA would have surged up seven spots to 17th, as the young unit finished its season in spectacular style. The Rams followed up their 88.5 (B+) Defense+ grade in the Wild Card win with an 82.1 (B-) in the Divisional loss to the Eagles. While it wasn’t enough to advance, it wasn’t the highest grade for any defense in the Divisional Round.
"Los Angeles generated 16 sacks this postseason, the most in a two-game span in NFL playoff history. This came out of nowhere for a team that had 38 sacks in the regular season, which tied for 21st. The Rams had an absurd 54.5% non-blitz pressure rate this postseason, the highest in a single playoff since PFF began tracking pressures in 2019."
Rolfe noted that while the Rams' defense unquestionably guided the team to its division win and playoff berth, the unit still had its fair share of struggles throughout this season.
"Los Angeles had four top-10 finishes in the regular season, yet it was also one of three defenses with multiple F grades (Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers)," Rolfe said. "Overall, the Rams graded as a below-average defense in nearly every category that comprises our defensive rankings. However, the postseason showed how exciting this team could be if the defense plays closer to its peak potential more frequently. With the pass-rushing trio of Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young all on rookie contracts, the Rams are a defense that could quickly ascend in 2025."
