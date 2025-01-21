Is Veteran WR Cooper Kupp Finished in Los Angeles?
The Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round was a sad end to a solid season. After opening the season 1-4, the Rams bounced back over the second half of the season, notching multiple crucial wins on their way to winning the NFC West.
However, the Rams' loss to the Eagles may have ended much more than just the Rams' season. It could have ended one of the most formidable offensive pairings the National Football League has seen over the past couple of seasons.
Veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp could become a cap casualty after a down second half of the season, especially considering the talent the Rams have developed at receiver over the past several seasons since Kupp's breakout season.
While it is a quarterback-driven league, and Stafford is likely the Rams' top priority this offseason, Kupp could end up elsewhere if the Rams decide his recent production is not worth his contract.
Kupp understands that the NFL is a business and that no player is above a team when making business decisions. While Kupp has become a fan favorite and a favorite of Stafford's since he arrived in Los Angeles, there are no guarantees in the league, especially once a player's production has dropped while they still have a decent-sized contract.
“Yeah. Who knows what's going to happen? A lot of that stuff is out of my control," Kupp said. "And we will see what it's going to be. There was obviously stuff that was going on early on in the season,” Kupp said. “I don't have any clarity on what that's going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don't know what that's going to look like."
Still, Kupp believes he still has what it takes to play in the NFL next season and beyond, even if it is for a team other than the Rams.
"There’s no doubt in my mind. I want to play football,” Kupp said. “I feel like I have a lot of good football left in me. I will be playing football next year. That much I know.”
