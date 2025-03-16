Are Rams' Adams and Nacua the New Feared WR Duo?
While the Los Angeles Rams cut ties with long time wide receiver and fan favorite Cooper Kupp, they replaced him nicely by bringing in wide receiver Davante Adams on a two-year deal worth $44 million.
With Kupp out the door, has Adams entered his name to be slotted next to Puka Nacua for best active wide receiving duo?
There is easily a world where the Rams' Adams and Nacua are both Top 10 wide receivers in the NFL next season. In Nacua's two seasons, he has averaged 1,238 receiving yards per year and could have easily passed the 1,000 mark again if he were healthier to begin the season.
Adams has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past five seasons. Over that stretch, Adams has hauled in 6,650 receiving yards, giving him an average of 1,330 receiving yards brought in each year. With the Rams able to retain quarterback Matthew Stafford, this new duo could elevate the franchise to new heights.
While Nacua still has his whole career ahead of him, Stafford is clearly on the back half of his tenure in the National Football League. The future Hall of Fame quarterback might only have a few chances left to bring in another Super Bowl championship, and he's going to need both Adams and Nacua to do it.
Last season, Adams brought in eight touchdowns and averaged 12.7 yards per reception. The veteran easily slides into the hole left by Kupp and even adds more to it. Near the end of Kupp's tenure in Los Angeles, he saw less action in the final games of his Rams career.
Nacua has brought in nine career touchdowns, and if he remains healthy for a full season, he could easily blow his career high six touchdown catches out of the water in 2025. Being paired with another veteran in Adams should also only benefit the growth and mindset of Nacua's game for the future.
If Adams and Nacua can both bring in 1,000 receiving yards, and if the Rams' third wide receiving option in Tutu Atwell can build off the success he had in 2024, the Rams might run away with the NFC West division.
