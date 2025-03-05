Is Rams' Puka Nacua A Top-10 WR in the NFL?
The Los Angeles Rams originally seemed to have intent of trading former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp when the offseason began, but now the fate of Kupp is up in the air. While the Rams need to figure out what the plan is with Kupp, the front office has to sleep better at night knowing Puka Nacua is on the roster.
Nacua's second season saw less games but somehow he possessed more stardom than he accumulated in his rookie campaign. Now with Nacua as the shoe in for future face of the franchise, it poses the question if the future has already arrived in Los Angeles.
In 2023, Nacua's rookie season, the wide receiver brought in 1,486 receiving yards in 105 targets. He even ranked fourth in the NFL among receiving yards for the year. In fact, among the top five receivers in 2023, Nacua collected the least amount of receptions and still was ranked above one player (A.J. Brown).
Even after missing a handful of games due to injury, Nacua made sure he turned on the jets when he returned. Competing in 11 games for Los Angeles, Nacua finished with 990 receiving yards in 79 receptions, which was good enough to land him in spot 27 on the receiving yards leader list.
Nacua has shown it does not matter how many receptions he gets, once he gets the ball he is going to take off with it. The longest reception last season for the Rams young star was 51 yards. We have seen what Nacua can do with over 100 receptions, imagine now that he has two years under his belt what he has in store for 2025.
So long as Nacua can stay healthy, he will be the navigator for the Rams offensive success. It is important though that other young receivers such as Jordan Whittington or potentially a new member come this offseason, get involved before defenses know the game plan.
Nacua will be going into his age 24 season, as the former fifth round pick looks to continue to prove the doubters wrong in his third season of work in LA.
