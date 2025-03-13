Analyst Has High Praise For Rams Signing Davante Adams
Arguably the Los Angeles Rams biggest addition to the roster thus far into the offseason was bringing in established wide receiver Davante Adams to help the offense. While the offense was above average last season for the Rams, the addition of Adams only solidifies their chance to run to the top of the NFC West.
Adams' long and successful career should be an immediate impact for the Rams, especially given he hasn't recorded less than 1,000 receiving yards since the 2020 season. The former New York Jet also brings more swagger to the wide receiver crew, consisting of Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua.
While some wonder if Adams is on the decline of his career, one analyst believes the Rams made the right decision brining in a star like Adams. That analyst in question is Rich Eisen, who only had good things to say about the signing.
"Davante Adams going to the Rams man, when I heard that I'm like, 'what a brilliant move it is'," Eisen said on the Rich Eisen Show. "Les Snead is paying him $26 million guaranteed over two years... You're getting a future Hall of Famer and a top notch professional and a terrific human all in one."
Not only does the signing make sense given Adams hinted at being open to playing in the west coast, but it also allows your future face of the franchise in Puka Nacua to learn from another great wide receiver other than just Cooper Kupp.
Also, just because the Rams brought in Adams doesn't mean they are putting Nacua to the back burner. In fact, Eisen had more to say revolving Nacua and what he expects him to do alongside Adams for the Rams offense.
"Puka Nacua should have more catches than Davante Adams, because he is an absolute, get wide open, insane catching machine. And, should get the defensive spotlight thrown on him throughout the week by defensive coordinators and absolutely should get the attention paid of somebody his stature. He is arguably in the top five wide receiver department when healthy (so far)."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE