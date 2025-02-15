Analyst Projects What a Matthew Stafford Trade to AFC Could Look Like
It is not a secret that Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford wants to play football next season and that it might not be with the Rams.
The Rams have to decide if they want to bring back Stafford for another season under center. If the Rams and Stafford both want that to happen, they will likely have to work out a new deal to get Stafford to stay in Los Angeles.
Stafford is not officially on the trade block like his teammate Cooper Kupp. But the Rams will be getting calls and offers from multiple teams asking what it is going to take to land a trade for Stafford and get him on their team next season.
One NFL Analyst believes that the Rams can get an offer by the Pittsburgh Steelers that they can simply not refuse.
"For the Rams, they're at an interesting inflection point where they may opt to hit the soft reset button, which could include moving off of Stafford," said CBS Sports Writer Tyler Sullivan. "Already, the team is working on trading wideout Cooper Kupp, so this transition on offense is beginning in earnest."
Rams get: 2025 first-round pick (No. 21 overall), 2025 second-round pick (No. 52 overall), conditional 2026 second-round pick (can become a first if Stafford plays 65% of the snaps in 2025).
Steelers get: Matthew Stafford, 2025 first-round pick (No. 26 overall)
"For The Rams, they get to move up a handful of spots in the 2025 NFL Draft while also picking up a second-rounder this year and a potential first in the following draft. Given how well Les Snead has operated the draft in recent years, there should be plenty of confidence in bringing in blue-chip players with each of those selections."
"Meanwhile, the Steelers need a quarterback and aren't within range of drafting a young signal-caller in what is, by all accounts, a thin draft class at the position. So, instead of trying to run it back with Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields, they make a splash by adding Stafford to contend in the AFC North."
If there is one thing we know about the Rams and drafting players, they do a very good job of getting the right players. Having more draft picks can get them a top quarterback in the future.
