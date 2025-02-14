Analyst Sounds Off On Rams Dynamic With Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back, they, took off. Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
The offseason for the Rams is a tricky one. They are coming off a successful season but have a mix of veteran players and young players.
One huge decision that the Rams need to make is one veteran quarterback, Matthew Stafford. One thing we do know is that Stafford will be back playing next season. This will loom large for many in the Rams organization if Stafford leaves.
"I am going to propose something," said Colin Cowherd on his show The Herd. "I made a couple of calls yesterday and a couple of texts this morning. Yesterday, I was talking to a long-time NFL executive, and he said this is not crazy. The Rams like Matthew Stafford, but they are tired of the constant quarterback talk. His wife is saying teams publicly."
"They like him, but they do not want to restructure his deal and give him a big contract. Meanwhile, the Giants do not like the quarterback class, and Brian Daboll the head coach, and Joe Schoen general manager have to win or they will be fired by Thanksgiving."
"What the Rams want, I am told, they want the Giants first-round pick at number three. They want to take that pick, move down, and get more picks, why? So they have extra picks for next year when they have to move up to get a quarterback. So what the Rams will be in the market for if Matthew Stafford moves is a one to two-year rental at quarterback Aaron Rodgers."
If the Rams decide to move on from Stafford, it will move the Rams out of being favorites in the NFC West and to come out of the NFC. Stafford has been a leader since coming over from Detroit, and head coach Sean McVay does not want to see his quarterback gone.
