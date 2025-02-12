If Los Angeles Rams QB Stafford is Traded, He Will Get Paid Big
Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming back for the 2025 NFL season but can be elsewhere as well. It is going to be interesting to see when the Rams come out and say if they are going to bring back Stafford next season. The only thing that will stop that from happening is a new contract. Stafford has been great for the Rams since coming to Los Angeles in 2021.
Stafford had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back, they, took off. Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
If Stafford goes elsewhere in 2025 it will likely be a trade that will benefit both the Rams and the other team. Stafford will also likely have to get a good contract for him to be traded from Los Angeles. Stafford almost held out the last offseason when they could not get a contract done until just days before training camp. Both parties do not want to go that route again.
"I do not know if the Rams would consider trading Stafford in the first place," said ESPN Analyst Field Yates on NFL Live. "He took them to the playoffs last season. He played high-level football. It screams to me that a player who no longer has guarantee money in his contract needs a new deal."
"And if Los Angeles is not able to meet Matthew's terms or Matthew does not like the terms Los Angeles is offering then maybe he becomes expendable. So I hear you. On the surface, it does not make a lot of sense. But if the Rams are not going to give you what you want financially and someone else might, that might be enough for you to all of the sudden feel and say to yourself I am ready for this new challenge."
"If the [New York] Giants can give a compelling multi-year offer of a potential that will be part of a potential Matthew Stafford trade, I think it will difficult for a player who understands that only has one more bite at the apple as far as the contract is a concern to turn that down. And if a team is making you feel the love and one team is making you feel like we are ready to move on you can do some interesting things."
