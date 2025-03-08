Analyst's Strong Take on Rams' Cooper Kupp Situation
The story surrounding the Los Angeles Rams this offseason has been what they are planning to do with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. We now know which way the franchise leaned when it came to Stafford, however the next on the clock is Kupp.
Kupp has been with the Rams franchise since they drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Since, Kupp has a slew of accolades from leading the team in receiving yards to even being named Super Bowl MVP. While many fans thought Kupp would be a Ram for life, no one knows the fate.
It has been reported that the Rams are looking to trade Kupp, but given his hefty contract situation that he signed after becoming the Super Bowl MVP, it may be harder than fans think. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio chimed in with what he believes will happen in this Rams-Kupp saga.
"They're holding out hope to trade him. It's not an easy trade because somebody is going to have to deal with the $20 million he is due to make this year," Florio said. "He's going to have to eat some of it, he's got no reason to. The Rams are going to have to pay some of it, they probably don't want to. If they want to make a trade happen , you get to a point where you're buying a draft pick."
Kupp has been a huge part of the franchise since he found his footing early on. While his level of play now does not match what he once was, any franchise would gladly have him on their rosters. But with the excess amount of money that he's signed to, Chris Simms think's there's only only scenario for Kupp left.
"I'd be shocked if he got traded, I'll just say that straight up. I don't mean that to be disrespectful... He's still damn good, awesome player, legend of the sport, I get that but do I question if he's a legitimate No. 2 anymore?" Simms said. "
The Rams resigned wide receiver Tutu Atwell to be paired with Puka Nacua in 2025 as the franchise seems to be leaning into their youth. However, according to head coach Sean McVay, there is a world where Ram fans will be seeing Kupp in a Rams uniform on Week 1.
