Are The Rams Trying to Tell Fans Something?
The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed wide receiver Tutu Atwell to a one year deal worth $10 million in 2025. The Rams have always been home to Atwell given they took him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but Atwell could be propelled to a new role for the franchise in the upcoming season.
While head coach Sean McVay has told the media that there is a world where wide receiver Cooper Kupp stays in Los Angeles, we are still unsure if we are living in it. The Rams kicked off their offseason telling Kupp they intended on trading him, a move that saw several fans with heavy hearts on social media.
Kupp and wide receiver Puka Nacua have been highly linked together since Nacua made his debut in 2023. After the two star receivers have led the Rams offensive game the past two seasons, even through injuries, the NFL sold fans that Nacua and Kupp are a superstar duo among the other top duos in the National Football League.
Now with Atwell returning to LA and the fate of Kupp still up in the air, could the Rams be trying to sell their fans that this is the new duo to watch in Los Angeles? While this could be a very fast turnaround, the signing of Atwell and pairing with Nacua could easily propel the Rams back to the playoffs in 2025.
Atwell stepped up mightily when both Nacua and Kupp were hurt at the beginning part of the season. In his 2024 campaign, Atwell set new career highs in receptions with 42, receiving yards with 562, and first down receptions with 29.
If these two are the new duo to watch in Los Angeles, it makes sense with their offensive game plan. Nacua has brought in spectacular catches throughout his career, and with Atwell's speed, he could be reliable for short passes to land first downs, while Nacua can be the big playmaker when the offense needs them most.
The retainment of quarterback Matthew Stafford only aids the proposal that the duo of Atwell and Nacua. Stafford's intelligent with the football in his hands pairing with the talent in Nacua and Atwell could easily get the Rams back to the conversation of a Top 10 offense in the NFL.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE