Another Rams' Failed Attempt To Trade Up In First-Round Of NFL Draft Comes To Light
Before the 2024 NFL Draft, there were rumors that the Los Angeles Rams were interested in trading up in the first round. The Rams ended up staying put, and selecting Jared Verse out of Florida State.
Before selecting Verse, the Rams did consider trading up to select Georgia tight end Brock Bowers or Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II. The new show, 'NFL Draft: The Pick Is In' on the Roku Channel showcased the 2024 NFL Draft, with the Rams having a strong interest in Bowers, Murphy, and Verse. Bowers ended up getting drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders No. 13 overall.
The Rams then attempted to trade up with the Indianapolis Colts to get Murphy. The Colts had the No. 15 pick, and the Seattle Seahawks had the No. 16 pick. The Rams believed that Murphy would not last past the Seahawks, so they tried trading up with the Colts to leap ahead of the Seahawks and get Murphy.
The Rams offered the Colts picks 19, 99, and 154 in exchange for picks 15 and 191. However, the Colts ended up declining the offer and selected UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, who was the first defensive player off the board.
While the Rams were unable to land Murphy, they were more than happy to pick Verse, another player they had their eye on. Verse was a two-time All-American and two-time All-ACC while with Florida State. The Rams then drafted Verse's college teammate, Braden Fiske, in the second round.
The Rams might not have successfully traded up in the first round, but they managed to trade up in the second round for Fiske, giving them a strong defensive line room.
