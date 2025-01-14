Another Record of Rams WR Puka Nacua Has Been Broken
The Los Angeles Rams got a steal when they drafted wide receiver Puka Nacua in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Rams drafted Nacua in the 5th round out of the Brigham Young University and he has taken off since coming in the league.
In his rookie season, Nacua has a record breaking season and has put himself on the map coming out of college. Nacua set the record for most receptions for a rookie in 2023. His rookie campaign also got him a Pro Bowl selection. His rookie season was one of the best that has happened in NFL history.
Nacua has that record broken just one season later. The record was broken this season by Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers had an all time great rookie season. Bowers broke multiple records.
Now Nacua had his playoff record broken this past weekend in the Wild Card round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs. Nacua set the record for most receiving yards by a rookie wide receiver in last year's playoffs against the Detroit Lions.
On Saturday, Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey broke Nacua's record McConkey finished with 197 receiving yards, in the Chargers loss to the Houston Texans.
They always stay that records are met to be broken. But the surprising thing is that these records got broken in just the next season. And who knows maybe these new records can be broken next season. The last few draft classes have seen tremendous pass catchers come into the NFL. They had made a lot of noise and they will only get better from here.
As for Nacua, he has followed his rookie season with a good second year. Nacua after coming back from his injury early in the season, had been the No. 1 target for the Rams. He has produced in the second half of the season and is a big reason why the team won the NFC West.
In just his second season Nacua has people talking about him already bringing one of the best receivers in the NFL. It is only up from here for him. The Rams got a true No. 1 receiver for years to come.
