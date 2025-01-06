One Thing That Has Worked for Rams Offense Amid Struggles
The Los Angeles Rams head into the playoffs looking to make another deep run under head coach Sean McVay and with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford under center.
These two know what it takes to get it down when it counts the most. The Rams made a great second half run to not only get into the playoffs but also win the NFC West.
This Rams team has also been led by a young defense. They have been playing well leading into the playoffs and have given the offense plenty of opportunities in games during the season.
On the other hand, the offense has struggled to produce the type of games we are used to seeing under McVay. The offense will have to step it up and play well if they want to advance in these playoffs.
Two things that have worked for the offense have been the run game and the screen game. The screen game can be an extension of the run game. Wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp make it dangerous when they are set up for screenplays. Both players also do a great job blocking.
"I think the longer you do it, the consistency is the truest measurement of performance," said head coach Sean McVay.
"You look at what he’s done going back to all the stuff in ‘Philly,’ the amazing success they've had in Kansas City [with] the screen game and getting a good feel. I think he has a great feel for when to dial those up. He’s always had those backs that have an excellent feel going back to [Former Eagles RB Brian] Westbrook. There's a handful of guys, but they do a great job in the tight end screen game and the perimeter screen game. I think there's a feel for how to sequence a game. I think there's an understanding of, what I am anticipating and being able to get it versus favorable types of looks? You can see the details. We always talk about [how] no screen is the same."
"Every screen has its own story. For some reason, everywhere Andy Reid has been, that team has a good feel for it. I've been a part of teams where we've had a good feel for the screen game and done a good job of creating clarity and then other times where it hasn't been as good. ‘Big Red’ is the man. He has a great feel for when to be able to get to those. I think the detail at which they coach him and the timing at which he's getting to it… There are so many layers to it. I've studied them. Every year, that's one of the things that you're going to spend an offseason studying is a lot of different things about Coach Reid, but definitely the screen game is one of them.”
