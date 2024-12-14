Are the Los Angeles Rams Serious Super Bowl Contenders?
The Los Angeles Rams got a gut-wrenching win on Thursday Night Football over the San Francisco 49ers, their NFC West divisional rival. The Rams found a way to win on the road in a game that did not feature a touchdown. It was not close to their best performance, but it is a big win at this point of the season. The Rams are tending upwards and are 8-6 heading to Week 16.
With the win on Thursday, the Rams have a better chance of making the playoffs with three games remaining. If they get in are they serious Super Bowl contenders?
"Yes, I do not know how you could not consider them a Super Bowl Contender when you have a Super Bowl winning coach and quarterback that have already done it," said co-host of Unsportsmanlike Chris Canty. "If the Rams are in, I am going with the Rams ... I got to see it from Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs ... still a learn curb for the team to not only win but win three playoff games on your way to try to get to a Super Bowl. That is not easy to do. That degree of difficulty is going to prove harder for them than the LA Rams. Who has been there done that and got the T-shirts."
"The Rams started 3-6 last year and finished off 10-7, ended up getting into the playoffs. I did not think they had another run in them like that but still, here they are, and the NFC West may come down to Week 18 with the Rams and Seahawks."
"I think the Rams are a dangerous team," said co-host Evan Cohen. "And I think many of us, me included because of what we have seen before. Because of what we have seen Stafford and [Sean] Mcvay do this together. It is hard for us not to imagine they can do it again."
The Rams are heating up at the right time of the season. No team wants to see the Rams in the playoffs based on their experience and having two things you need to make a playoff run. A good head coach and a quarterback that has been there and done it. The Rams are looking to do it again.
