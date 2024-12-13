Rams Defeat Bitter Rival 49ers in Defensive Dogfight, Improve to 8-6
The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) squared off against their bitter rivals, the San Fransisco 49ers (6-7), in their second matchup of the season. Round one of their 2024 matchups went to the Rams, but the 49ers wouldn't go down without a fight.
The 49ers started the game on the receiving end of the football with the rain falling. Quarterback Brock Purdy has been excellent for the 49ers this season, going into the game with 3,012 passing yards on the year. Though the accolades on the season have done wonders, the first drive for the 49ers was anything but that.
The two squads would start their night by punting the ball away. With both teams punting the ball away on the first drive of the game, the rivals had to do more on offense to get the scoring started.
The second drive for the 49ers got off on the right foot, with Purdy finding wide receiver George Kittle in the middle of the field for a gain of 33 yards. After the reception by Kittle, the 49ers were only able to get five more yards on their drive before Jake Moody came in, draining a 53-yard field goal to put the 49ers up early, 3-0.
The defenses for both teams came to play early, with both the Rams and the 49ers having to punt the football more times than either would have liked in the first 13 minutes of the first quarter. The Ram's offense looked completely different from the last time they played, putting up an offensive showcase against the Buffalo Bills.
The Rams, in the first quarter, would be unable to get a first down, as the 49er's defense forced the Rams to punt the football away four different times. head coach Sean McVay has been known this season to make adjustments after the first half, but the Rams needed to replan their offense after the first quarter, with the 49ers still holding onto the lead going into the second quarter.
The second half would start similar to the first, with the 49ers having to punt the ball once more, but the Rams would begin their fight back. Though the Rams would put together a 10-play drive for 38 yards, the punting game would continue, plaguing both teams early.
The Rams would match the 49ers with a field goal of their own with 1:05 left in the second quarter. Joshua Karty's 48-yard field goal gave the Rams points going into halftime, which seemed un-probable given their first-quarter performance. Going into halftime, the rivals were tied 3-3.
LA got the ball to start the second half, but the San Fransisco defense again had remarkable cover on the Rams receivers, forcing another punt. The 49ers would be able to put up a 10-play drive to get Moody into position for a field goal, which he nailed, giving the 49ers a 6-3 lead.
The Rams answered right back after the 49ers took the lead back, wracking up a 17-play drive for 65 yards with 9:34 of possession time, but the 49ers defense held the Rams to a field goal. The nailbiter continued, tied once more, this time at 6-6, with 13:38 left in the game.
After forcing the 49ers to punt the ball, Stafford would start a crucial drive with a 51-yard pass to Puka Nacua, getting the Rams to San Fransisco's 16-yard line. The 49ers red zone defense was immaculate once more, but the Rams secured their first lead of the game on the back of their third field goal of the game. 9-6.
With the 49ers trying to get back in the game, Purdy launched a deep pass intended for Jauan Jennings, but Rams' Darious Williams came away with the football for a huge interception, shifting the momentum back to LA.
Down to the 2:00 mark, Stafford made a huge play, getting the ball to Colby Parkinson for the first down in San Fransisco territory. The Rams were able to run the clock down to the 18-second mark and collect another field goal to put them up 12-6. Purdy would need a Hail Mary to get the tall task done.
Purdy and the 49ers would start at the 50-yard mark after the punt return and penalty with 0:11 left in the game. But the Rams would end the game with a quarterback sack, securing their playoff probability at 50% with the win.
