Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Rams Grind Past 49ers For Third-Straight Win
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) have won seven of their last nine game, three in-a-row, and three-straight within the NFC West as they grind through one of the lowest scoring games of the year with a 12-6 road win over the San Francisco 49ers (6-8) on Thursday Night Football.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Rams' third-straight divisional as they skate past the San Francisco 49ers behind four field goals:
Neither team was able to score a touchdown through the entire ballgame as the Rams' four field goals beat the two that were kicked from the 49ers. Rams rookie kicker Joshua Karty had struggled of late, but was perfect in this game, going 4-4 on kicks, including a. 48-yard kick at the end of the first half.
The 49ers took a 3-0 lead after both teams traded three-and-out's and the Rams were finally able to put together a drive that resulted in points on their last full drive of the first half. The second half would resemble much of the same sort of offensive production.
Trailing 6-3 in the midway through the third quarter, the Rams went on a near 10-minute drive and tied the game at six. They would then force a key three-and-out on the following possession, get the ball back, and kicked another field goal to take a 9-6 lead.
With the 49ers now trailing by three and driving deep into Rams territory, pressure came on 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was pressured, threw a pass towards the corner of the end zone, and cornerback Darious Williams dove for the over the shoulder interception.
With just a few minutes remaining, the Rams would gain more crucial first downs, keep the clock moving, and Karty kicked a short field goal to put the Rams up by six with 20 seconds remaining. That would be all she wrote as the 49ers failed their final second hail mary attempt with a sack.
The Rams offense was largely controlled by two people. Running back Kyren Williams finished with 108 rushing yards on 29 carries while star wide receiver Puka Nacua had 97 yards on seven catches.
Williams was the key to an offense that struggled to stay on the field early in the game and came up big with multiple clutch runs for first downs that would churn clock late in the game. Nacua was the main target as he caught seven of quarterback Matthew Stafford's 16 completed passes.
Stafford was kept clean for the second straight game as he was not sacked once again. The 49ers had All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa back from injury and was still unable to get home against a strong Rams offensive front.
The Rams defense could not have played better as linebacker Christian Rozeboom led the way with nien tackles and a sack on the final play of the game as Purdy was scrambling to throw up a prayer as time expired.
Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner was a monster all game, recording two sacks and being the main reason why Purdy threw the interception to practically decide the game.
The Rams are now a half game out of first place in the division and a Seattle Seahawks loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football will be needed to put them tied at the top. The Rams are putting together another late season surge and the rest of the NFC is quickly being put on notice.
