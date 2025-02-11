Giants Hire Matthew Stafford's In-Law, Fueling Rams Trade Rumors with New York
The New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll added a new face to their coaching staff, hiring former Jaguars and Bills WRs coach Chad Hall as the Giants' assistant quarterbacks coach.
Hall worked alongside Daboll in Buffalo and helped Brian Thomas Jr have a breakout rookie season in Jacksonville.
Hall is also the brother of Kelly Stafford, podcaster and wife of Rams QB Matthew Stafford. Considering Hall's relationship with Stafford, the position that he has been hired for and after Kelly Stafford made an ominous statement regarding her husband's professional future, some believe the Rams could deal their franchise quarterback to the Giants.
The Giants have the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also have about a slim to none chance of acquiring Stafford. Never say never but...it's pretty much never going to happen.
The only way a trade gets done is if Stafford wants out and there has been no indication inside the Rams facility that would point to either side wanting to seperate this offseason. Even if Stafford did want to leave, he would want to play for a contender.
The Giants have one offensive lineman that would be a starter on the Rams. That would be Andrew Thomas who just ended his season on IR. They also only have one legit offensive weapon in Malik Nabers.
Both head coach Brian Daboll and general managerJoe Schoen are on the hottest of hot seats. Schoen has been a terrible roster builder and drafter during his three seasons in the position and as the Giants enter 2025, they'll take on 22.2 million dollars of dead cap on Daniel Jones' contract.
The Giants only have 47.1 million in cap space and that's before Stafford's expected 49.6 million dollar cap hit for the 2025 season. So the Giants would have to give him an extension to move money around unless Stafford takes a pay cut.
Stafford is not taking a pay cut. In fact, his pay is the dividing issue between him and the Rams as we speak.
Hall is a former player, a long-time coach and a man who is seeking an opportunity for himself and his immediate family. His hiring will play no role in a trade with New York unless Stafford wants to play in a worse situation that would watch him get pummeled into Metlife Stadium's awful turf.
Stafford just played in the cold and the snow. Pretty sure he doesn't want to do that again on a regular basis.
