Are the Rams Prioritizing the Young Players over the Veterans?
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off another successful season. The Rams did not do what they ultimately wanted and that is winning a Super Bowl but they still exceeded expectations this past season.
The team faced many challenges all last season. Injuries to key players and on the offensive line it was a battle having the same starting five week in and week out. Through it all the offense managed to hold it down until they got players healthy. Once that happened the offense took off and finished the season off strong. Winning a NFC West title and getting to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
The Rams will have to make some tough decisions with the roster coming up. First, they will wait to see what decision veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will make. Stafford can come back for another season or can call it a career this offseason.
After that, the dominos will start to fall for the Rams. And the decisions can come down to whether they will keep some young talent on the roster or keep the veteran talent. The only way both talents can stay is if someone is willing to take a team friendly contract.
"Now we are entering the business side of everything," said former Rams defensive lineman D'Marco Farr on ESPN LA. "How much more do you think you should be paid? And if you get paid more, if we pay you thing that means we cannot play for X, Y, and Z. Now the whole thing is to bring you back so you can compete for Championships. But if you take too much of the pie just because you think you deserve it and you probably do, that means we are not going to be able to be as good."
"I got x amount of dollars to spend. Every dollar I give to you is one dollar I cannot give to someone else to make the team better," said Travis Rodgers. "So how many of these dollars do you want? What I heard in that, is listen, we are going to work with you but do not hold us up on this. If you are reasonable, we will be reasonable. Like we can get this done if we both agree."
