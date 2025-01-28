The Los Angeles Rams Can Look Totally Different Come Next Season
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off another successful season. The Rams did not do what they ultimately wanted and that is winning a Super Bowl but they still exceeded expectations this past season.
The team faced many challenges all last season. Injuries to key players and on the offensive line it was a battle having the same starting five week in and week out. Through it all the offense managed to hold it down until they got players healthy. Once that happened the offense took off and finished the season off strong. Winning a NFC West title and getting to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
The Rams at least on offense can look totally different come next season. The Rams are waiting on veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford's decision on whether he will want to return for another season or retire. The veteran wide receiver can be on the move as well because of his contract. Many see the only way that Kupp stays in Los Angeles is if he restructures his contract and makes it a team-friendly one.
"The Rams showed this season that they can compete with the best teams in the NFL, but whether they can build on that next season and be considered a Super Bowl contender is likely contingent on whether Stafford is back for Los Angeles," said ESPN Rams Writer Sarah Barshop.
"McVay didn't have a specific timeline for an answer on Stafford's future -- either in the NFL or with the Rams -- but he said the team is hoping for clarity "sooner than later" this offseason. Snead said the leadership group for the Rams -- himself, McVay, team president Kevin Demoff and VP of football and business administration Tony Pastoors -- will sit down after taking time to "rejuvenate" after a long football season and discuss what is next for the team."
"The defensive side of the ball for the Rams went through a similar change the last two offseasons. In March 2023, the Rams traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in an effort to gain financial flexibility in the future. A year later, future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald decided to retire after 10 NFL seasons, leaving a big hole in the Rams' defense."
