Biggest Areas Rams Can Improve Upon During Crucial Bye Week
The Los Angeles Rams have been more plagued by injury six weeks into the season, than any other team in the NFL. Thanks to a much-needed bye, the Rams will enter week seven looking to be rejuvenated as they try to turn around their 2024-25 campaign and make a postseason push at potentially a Wild Card spot. Here are three areas where the Rams can improve ahead of their very winnable Sunday afternoon matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
1. Offensive Line
The Rams' offensive line has been below average this season as they have failed to consistently protect Matthew Stafford in the pocket. This group is missing two of their starting linemen in Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson, who would be significant upgrades if available. It was recently reported that the Rams added some depth to their offensive line by signing former USC Trojan Justin Dedich. Rams' head coach Sean McVay and his staff have had a full bye week to coordinate a gameplan that fans should expect to supplement for the lack of talent they currently have up front.
2. Let Kyren Run
The former fifth-round selection from Notre Dame University has been the most electric playmaker for the Rams this season. Williams currently holds the longest active streak in the NFL for consecutive games with a touchdown and that has to continue to be a theme as the Rams try to put together wins going forward this season. Coach McVay has put together some creative blocking schemes to open up running lanes for Williams, despite the flaws of the offensive line. Williams' ability to pressure defensives up front will in return benefit the Los Angeles passing attack.
3. Young Defensive line has to be Dominant
The Rams' defensive line is one of the most underrated groups in the NFL this season due to their win-loss record. This unit led by Kobie Turner, Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske has made a lot of noise as the three of them have been constant PFF darlings throughout the year. Verse and Fiske have been the NFL's leaders in pressure through six weeks. Their impact is important because the Rams' secondary has been up and down throughout the season but if this young defensive line can continue to pressure quarterbacks at a high level it will alleviate a lot for the defensive backs in coverage.
More News: Rams News: Maurice Jones-Drew Breaks Down Why LA's 1-4 Start is Nothing to Worry About