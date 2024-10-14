Rams News: Maurice Jones-Drew Breaks Down Why LA's 1-4 Start is Nothing to Worry About
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off their Week 6 bye, and things are turning for them little by little. However, the Rams' 2024 season has not gone as planned, as they've sustained many injuries.
Because of those injuries, the Rams have had a disastrous start to the season, with a 1-4 record. Health has been a huge issue for L.A., and they currently sit in last place in the NFC West.
At 1-4 and with many of their players injured, many believe the Rams should throw in the towel this season, but former All-Pro running back and Rams analyst Maurice Jones-Drew believes it is too late to count the Rams out.
In an interview with James Brizuela of Los Angeles Sports Report, he explained why a 1-4 start shouldn't be a concern.
"It's early in the season," said Jones-Drew. "I think you know, and when you have a 17-game season, going 1-4 isn't as scary as a 16-game, right? It's crazy what one game can do, but having the bye now is probably the most important thing. Having early bye weeks for a team that's beat up helps you in the long run. You're going to get Cooper Kupp back; you're going to get Steve Avila back; you're going to get Jonah Jackson back; you're going to get all these guys back offensively."
"The biggest thing for the Rams is getting healthy, staying healthy, and I think you'll see them make a run here late in the season like they did last year, so I know it's tough to hold on because you're so used to success for the last eight years but these are the things that happen."
The Rams were in a similar spot last season around their bye. They were three games under 500 with a 3-6 record, but they came out of the gates hot and finished the season with a 7-1 record.
It is unclear whether they'll do that this season, but considering their injuries, it will be tough. The Rams are still missing roughly six or seven of their key players due to injuries, including their star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
It will be a tough hill to climb for L.A., but Jones-Drew is confident in their ability, and so should they.
As long as the Rams have Matthew Stafford under center, they can win each game.
