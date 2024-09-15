Biggest Takeaways From Rams Concerning Blowout Loss to the Cardinals
If Los Angeles Rams fans thought their season had already gotten off to a shaky start due to some early injuries to their roster, things have only managed to snowball even more after an overwhelming loss to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The game resulted in a 41-10 bludgeoning that should raise a level of concern regarding the Rams' future this season. Here are three of the biggest takeaways from Los Angeles' week two defeat in Arizona.
1. Cooper Kupp Leaves Game with Injury
Matthew Stafford will potentially be entering week three without both of his premier wide receivers. The 2021 Offensive Player of the Year exited the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury. With his co-star Puka Nacua not expected to return to the field for at least 5-7 weeks, this Rams' wide receiver room is going to be heavily reliant on players like Tutu Atwell and Damarcus Robinson to shoulder the load. Rams' head coach Sean McVay is going to have to get creative with his play calling over the next few weeks if he plans to survive this loss to his group of pass catchers.
2. Rams Offensive Line Depth is an Issue
The Rams' offensive line was abysmal against the Cardinals' front-seven as Stafford was pressured consistently throughout the game. Three of the five starting Los Angeles offensive linemen were not available against Arizona. Left tackle Joe Noteboom is spending time on IR after he was hampered by an ankle injury. Starting right guard Kevin Dotson was inactive against the Cardinals as well after he suffered a foot injury in week one against the Detroit Lions. This Rams' offense was unable to consistently run the football and was just as lethargic in the pass protection. Hopefully, this unit can regain some depth before their week three matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
3. Vearse and Fiske Will have to Grow Up Soon
Due to the Rams' secondary getting banged up early to start the season, this Los Angeles pass rush will have to excel in order to supplement for some of their holes. Florida State teammates turned Rams rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske will have to develop fast because their ability to pressure quarterbacks would really help relieve the amount of time the secondary has to cover play to play.
