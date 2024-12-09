BREAKING: Analyst Sounds Off About the Rams' Big Message with Bills Win
The Los Angeles Rams put together a thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, coming away with a 44-42 win in an absolutely massive victory.
The Rams improved to 7-6 with the critical triumph and moved into sole possession of second place in the NFC West, and they are now 6-2 over their last eight games.
During the most recent episode of Good Morning Football, Peter Schrager raved about Los Angeles and thinks Sean McVay's group sent a major message to the rest of the NFL.
“It was that five-alarm fire for everyone around the league: ‘Oh no, not the Rams. The Rams?’ The Rams lost to the Bears this year. We watched them lose to the Dolphins at home on Monday night,” Schrager said. “The Rams are for real and they have a coach who’s willing to lay it on the line.”
Of course, the question is whether or not the Rams dug themselves too deep of a hole to begin with.
Los Angeles got off to a 1-4 start this season and looked dead in the water at the time. The Rams were dealing with rampant injury issues, and it was beginning to look like 2024 was a lost cause.
However, the return of wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua have sparked the squad, and Nacua's brilliance was on full display in Week 14 when he hauled in 12 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown.
In eight games this season overall, Nacua has caught 54 passes for 708 yards and three scores in eight games.
Last year, the star receiver played in every game and hauled in 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six scores en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
So, you can see why the Rams missed him so much earlier in the season.
Los Angeles will face the San Francisco 49ers in a pivotal matchup this Thursday. Three of the Rams' last four games will come against NFC West opponents.
McVay's group may very well need to win out in order to make the playoffs, so we'll see how prepared the Rams are the rest of the way.
