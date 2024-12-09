Rams' Stafford Speaks Out on Offensive Explosion Against Bills
The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) were nearly perfect offensively in their 44-42 win over the Buffalo Bills (10-3) on Sunday afternoon at SoFI Stadium. It marked their highest point total of the season and a season-high in passing yards for Quarterback Matthew Stafford who spoke on the team's success.
Stafford threw for a season-high 320 passing yards with two touchdowns. He has thrown 10 touchdown passes without an interception over his past four games and has been playing as one of the best and most efficient quarterbacks in the league currently.
One of the key reasons for the Rams' success was there offensive line protection. A nearly healthy offensive line was able to protect Stafford for the entire game, not allowing a sack for the fourth game this season. Stafford knows it starts up front and gave his lineman a lot of credit.
"I think our guys did an amazing job up front, when you look at it in the run game and in the pass game, [they] did a great job of keeping me clean against a really good rush," Stafford said. "Then we had some creases in the run game too, so starts with those guys. They did a hell of a job and when they do that, [it] allows us to go operate at the receiver spot, at the running back spot, at my spot. So just proud of those guys, the effort they put forward today."
One of the major issues for the Rams in games that they have lost this season has been their red zone execution. They would not have won this game without going 5-6 in the red zone and were able to score points on six of their nine full possessions. It was their best day offensively no doubt.
"I think it was both run and pass and nice job in the red zone," Stafford said. "[We] had to kick one field goal, but really did a nice job th erest of the day down there. So just proud of our guys, proud of the execution, the toughness. They [Bills] were going to kind of dare us to run it in early in the first half and we were able to do it, so it was great."
The Rams will prepare for an NFC West rivalry matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (6-7) who are coming off a dominant home win over the Chicago Bears. This game will heavily decide the Rams' playoff chances just as this past game against the Bills did. The hot streak offensively must continue.
